ЛЕНТА НОВОСТЕЙ
16.02.2019, 17:22
Экономика
Самосовершенствование- секрет успеха компании «Камелек»
16.02.2019, 17:01
Спорт
Неофициальный медальный зачет Игр «Дети Азии»
16.02.2019, 16:42
Светская хроника
Instagram
Якутский борец дает мастер-классы в США
16.02.2019, 16:20
Культура & Образование
Видео
Instagram
По-якутски из Америки
16.02.2019, 16:02
Культура & Образование
Фотофакт
Позитив
Работу якутского фотографа отметил иностранный журнал
16.02.2019, 15:44
Спорт
Успей стать волонтером на Кубке мира по вольной борьбе
16.02.2019, 15:22
Происшествия
Опасно ли ездить на автобусах в Якутске?
16.02.2019, 15:01
Спорт
Смотрите сегодня трансляцию закрытия Игр «Дети Азии»
16.02.2019, 14:42
Общество
В Якутии объявлен старт первых проектов Года консолидации
16.02.2019, 14:20
Желток
Instagram
Якутская кукла в «стрингах» вызвала ажиотаж
16.02.2019, 14:02
Экономика
АК «ЖДЯ» планирует выйти на перевозки Азия-Европа
16.02.2019, 13:24
Культура & Образование
Выставка кузнецов Якутии «Дархан Уус» собрала лучших мастеров
16.02.2019, 13:10
Культура & Образование
Участвуй в республиканском конкурсе «ЖКХ глазами детей»
16.02.2019, 13:04
Происшествия
Лудоманы Якутии идут на преступления
16.02.2019, 12:56
Якутия
Погода на выходные
16.02.2019, 12:38
Общество
Роспотребнадзор Якутии: потребители взыскали 4,5 млн
16.02.2019, 12:20
Происшествия
Нюрбинская Бонни без Клайда
16.02.2019, 11:55
Спорт
Стал известен первый соперник Егорова в Болгарии
16.02.2019, 11:40
Светская хроника
Видео
Якутскую красавицу обсудили итальянцы на Youtube
16.02.2019, 11:13
Экология
Добывающая компания заплатит за загрязнение реки в Якутии
16.02.2019, 10:55
Общество
В Якутске внедряется пилотный проект «Умный город»
16.02.2019, 10:37
Официально
График плановых работ энергетиков 16-18 февраля
16.02.2019, 10:24
Общество
Правительственная делегация работает в Олекминском районе
16.02.2019, 10:12
Происшествия
Пожары в Якутии
16.02.2019, 0:40
Спорт
Сегодня день рождения тренера
16.02.2019, 0:01
Гороскоп
Ежедневный гороскоп. Суббота, 16 февраля 2019
15.02.2019, 23:39
Якутск
Парк будущих поколений в Якутске вошёл в ТОП-15 «100 городских лидеров»
15.02.2019, 23:35
Якутск
Прогноз погоды в Якутске на 14 февраля
15.02.2019, 20:18
Якутск
В Якутске дан официальный старт Году добрососедства
15.02.2019, 19:15
Культура & Образование
Резонанс
Мэр встретилась с коллективом школы «Айыы кыhата»
15.02.2019, 18:30
Якутск
В ЗАГСе состоялось чествование золотой пары – семьи Поповых
15.02.2019, 18:15
Якутия
В Усть-Алданском районе открылся новый спортзал
15.02.2019, 18:00
Культура & Образование
Сотрудница Алмазэргиэнбанка на «отлично» справилась с «Сахалыы дьыктаан»
15.02.2019, 17:45
Культура & Образование
В Якутске проходит семинар для драматургов и сценаристов
15.02.2019, 17:30
Общество
В Якутске письмо школьника раздают водителям автобусов
15.02.2019, 17:15
Судебная хроника
В Якутии посадили ревнивца, убившего гражданскую жену
15.02.2019, 17:00
Спорт
Позитив
Юношеская сборная Кувейта по хоккею пропустила 219 шайб. Но ее все полюбили
15.02.2019, 16:50
Культура & Образование
Завтра стартует юбилейная Х выставка кузнецов «Дархан Уус»
15.02.2019, 16:40
Экономика
Резонанс
Айсен Николаев: Слияние авиакомпаний «Якутия» и «Полярные авиалинии» исключено
15.02.2019, 16:25
Культура & Образование
Эксклюзив
Главная блондинка эстрады поздравила своих поклонников 
15.02.2019, 16:10
Экология
На Якутию надвигается пурга
15.02.2019, 15:55
Происшествия
Резонанс
До замерзания не дошло: Как устраняли повреждение газопровода в Якутске
15.02.2019, 15:40
Красота & Здоровье
Интервью
Конкурс «Профессия – жизнь» назовет лучших медицинских работников
15.02.2019, 15:20
Происшествия
Микроавтобус с детьми застрял на трассе Колыма
15.02.2019, 15:00
Экономика
В Олекминском районе выявлены факты самовольного подключения к теплосетям
15.02.2019, 14:50
Культура & Образование
В музее Ярославского пройдет выставка легендарного оружия
15.02.2019, 14:35
Политика
Правительство LIVE: У микрофона министр здравоохранения Якутии
15.02.2019, 14:20
Спорт
Видео
Путин: В Якутии надежнее, чем в Соединенных Штатах Америки
15.02.2019, 14:00
Происшествия
Житель Якутии потратил 17 тысяч рублей с чужой карты
15.02.2019, 13:30
Красота & Здоровье
6 советов для тех, кому вечно нечего надеть
15.02.2019, 13:18
Общество
Видео
Житель Якутии сделал необычное предложение руки и сердца
15.02.2019, 13:15
Спорт
Старт продаж билетов на Кубок мира по вольной борьбе вызвал огромный ажиотаж
15.02.2019, 13:00
Происшествия
Закоренелые преступники, вспомнив старые обиды, ограбили жителя Якутска
15.02.2019, 12:50
Спорт
Прими участие в первом кибертурнире «Кубок АЭБ» и выиграй крутые призы!
15.02.2019, 12:41
Общество
В России появится реестр захоронений ветеранов боевых действий
15.02.2019, 12:29
Светская хроника
Instagram
Знаменитый блогер Якутии объявила о помолвке
15.02.2019, 12:17
Общество
В Якутии заблокированы сайты по продаже водительских прав
15.02.2019, 12:08
Происшествия
Бдительные соседи предотвратили кражу
15.02.2019, 12:00
Культура & Образование
«Центральный» объявил результат конкурса
15.02.2019, 11:48
Общество
Видео
Афганские воспоминания воина-якутянина
15.02.2019, 11:34
Происшествия
Якутянка доверилась новой знакомой и лишилась телефона
15.02.2019, 11:20
Общество
Глава Якутии поздравляет с 30-летием вывода советских войск из Афганистана
15.02.2019, 11:09
Происшествия
В Якутии семейный тиран жестоко избил свою дочь
15.02.2019, 10:56
Экономика
Ленский мост может быть платным для грузовиков
15.02.2019, 10:43
Происшествия
Пожары в Якутии в День святого Валентина
15.02.2019, 10:31
Якутск
Объявление
К сведению горожан: плановые отключения в Якутске на 15 февраля
15.02.2019, 10:25
Экология
У якутского Быка холода отвалился второй рог. Морозы не отступают
15.02.2019, 10:13
Происшествия
В Якутске рецидивист подозревается в краже
15.02.2019, 10:01
Культура & Образование
Уникальный диктант пройдет в Якутии
15.02.2019, 9:48
Общество
Айсен Николаев: Главное в проекте – человек
15.02.2019, 9:37
Спорт
Дети Азии: юный хоккеист принес Якутии вторую медаль
15.02.2019, 9:13
Экономика
Ужесточить нельзя ослабить. В Якутии разошлись во взглядах на реализацию алкоголя
Культура & Образование
16 февраля 2019, 16:20
530

По-якутски из Америки

Якутянка Юлия, переехавшая в США, не забывает о своих корнях земли Олонхо. В день якутского языка Юлия зачитала поэму на чистом якутском языке, при этом она саха только по линии матери.

Наша землячка отметила, что это очень красивый язык, на котором говорят только 450 тысяч человек, и что каждый должен знать свой родной язык, ведь пока он жив — есть будущее у народа.

Фото из Instagram

Если вы стали очевидцем интересного события или происшествия, присылайте фото и видео на Whatsapp +7 (999) 174-67-82
Если Вы заметили опечатку в тексте, просто выделите этот фрагмент и нажмите Ctrl+Enter, чтобы сообщить об этом редактору.
Спасибо!
Система Orphus
Теги: 
