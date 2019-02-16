По-якутски из Америки

Якутянка Юлия, переехавшая в США, не забывает о своих корнях земли Олонхо. В день якутского языка Юлия зачитала поэму на чистом якутском языке, при этом она саха только по линии матери.
Наша землячка отметила, что это очень красивый язык, на котором говорят только 450 тысяч человек, и что каждый должен знать свой родной язык, ведь пока он жив — есть будущее у народа.
Альбина Дегтярёва, «Этиттэрии анала» On the 13th of February we celebrate the day of Yakutian language, my mother tongue. Only 450 000 people around the world speak this beautiful language. Also, it is the only language I speak without an accent😅 The lines of the poem I am reading on the video are about the importance of knowing your native language. Indeed, as long as the language is alive, the future of the nation is promising
