По-якутски из Америки

Альбина Дегтярёва, «Этиттэрии анала» On the 13th of February we celebrate the day of Yakutian language, my mother tongue. Only 450 000 people around the world speak this beautiful language. Also, it is the only language I speak without an accent😅 The lines of the poem I am reading on the video are about the importance of knowing your native language. Indeed, as long as the language is alive, the future of the nation is promising