Грета Тунберг обеспокоена ситуацией в Якутии

The extreme arctic heatwave continues… Last week the temperature reached 38°C in Verkhoyansk, Siberia, north of the arctic circle. And +34°C was just recorded at a latitude of 73 °N (high above the Arctic circle…) today in Russia. That is about +20-25 °C warmer than normal. But equally worrying is the fact that our societies fail to grasp the full meaning of this. The longer the climate crisis is being ignored or downplayed — the longer people will remain unaware. And the political inaction is allowed to continue. Picture credit: Scott Duncan