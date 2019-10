Дизайнер из Якутии принял участие в Auckland Art Week 2019

View this post on Instagram

Yesterday was the opening of our exhibition Opp Art: From Chaos to Form. I exhibited my exploration of textile art and rethinking of plastic waste. Nowadays, ecology is a big problem, I know that I do not propose a global solution of the situation, but I am doing everything in my power to raise this problem, albeit in small quantities, in my own creative way. #aucklandartweek #artweek #artfair #recycling #recyclingart #sustainability #sustainablefashion #sustainableart #art #pottery #ceramics #eco #environment #vase #interior #interiordesign #interiordecoration #environmentallyfriendly #handcraft #handmadeceramic #textile #textileart #fashion