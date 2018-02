Благотворительный фонд Леонардо Ди Каприо сделал пост про Якутию

Recently, thermometers broke when temperatures reached near-record in the Siberian village of #Oymyakon (Republic of Sakha), known as the coldest inhabited place on Earth. The estimated temperature that night was around -62℃ (-111.6°F). Locals said they haven't recorded such levels in the past 15 years. #climatechange is posing a real threat to local people's lives and life structures, changing the soils, the fauna and the flora. Footage: from documentary "Oymyakon" by Dominik Bari, Felipe Paiva, Petr Vinokurov

A post shared by Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation (@leonardodicapriofdn) on Feb 16, 2018 at 9:56am PST