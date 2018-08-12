АФИША КАРТА ЯКУТСКА 2GIS Билеты онлайн ГОД ЭКОЛОГИИ
ПОГОДА
17
Пасмурно
КУРС ВАЛЮТ
Курсы валют
Курс ЦБ
$  62.34
 73.37
ЛЕНТА НОВОСТЕЙ
12.08.2018, 16:14
Общество
Резонанс
Аномальная массовая гибель птиц в Якутии продолжается
12.08.2018, 16:00
Общество
Фотофакт
Батагайский кратер на фото National Geographic
12.08.2018, 15:12
Столица
В Якутске вводится круглогодичное 20-дневное меню для питания дошкольников
12.08.2018, 13:13
Происшествия
Резонанс
Банк России обнаружил хищения в банке «Таатта» на 4 миллиарда
12.08.2018, 11:36
Столица
Строим Якутск: поздравляем с Днем строителя России!
12.08.2018, 11:36
Общество
Фотофакт
Начался сбор брусники
12.08.2018, 9:50
Происшествия
В Якутии число лесных пожаров увеличилось до 34
12.08.2018, 9:47
Происшествия
В Якутии произошло 4 пожара
12.08.2018, 8:00
Общество
Якутская городская дума поздравляет с Днем строителя
12.08.2018, 6:00
Футуролог
Ежедневный Гороскоп. Воскресенье 12 августа 2018
12.08.2018, 0:12
Спорт
Сегодня день рождения журналистки
11.08.2018, 19:58
Общество
Фотофакт
Самый добрый человек покинул «Битву блогеров»
11.08.2018, 19:53
Общество
Фотофакт
Энергетики вручили призы самым влюбленным в волейбол
11.08.2018, 19:48
Столица
В Якутске продолжается благоустройство дворов
11.08.2018, 19:47
Культура & Образование
По приглашению ректора ЯГСХА прибыла немецкая делегация
11.08.2018, 19:41
Общество
Фотофакт
Лучшие проекты якутских предпринимателей презентуют на Всероссийском конкурсе
11.08.2018, 16:10
Происшествия
Якутии в полном объеме перечислены средства для ликвидации последствий паводка и компенсации ущерба жителям
11.08.2018, 13:21
Желток
Эксклюзив
Якутская хомусистка вышла замуж!
11.08.2018, 12:46
Общество
Видео
Как якутский костоправ Гурий Турантаев лечил Кабаеву Алину
11.08.2018, 12:44
Общество
Поздравление с Днём строителя
11.08.2018, 12:09
Спорт
С Днём физкультурника, Якутия!
11.08.2018, 12:07
Происшествия
Раскрыта кража 41 000 рублей с банковской карты
11.08.2018, 12:02
Политика
На заседании правительственной комиссии РФ Айсен Николаев затронул ряд важнейших для региона вопросов
11.08.2018, 11:09
Общество
Некролог
Ил Тумэн выражает соболезнование
11.08.2018, 9:12
Происшествия
В Якутии действует 28 лесных пожаров
11.08.2018, 9:00
Общество
Якутская городская дума поздравляет с Днем физкультурника
11.08.2018, 8:59
Происшествия
В Якутии сгорели фельдшерский пункт, АТС и автобус
11.08.2018, 6:00
Футуролог
Ежедневный Гороскоп. Суббота 11 августа 2018
10.08.2018, 23:59
Желток
Эксклюзив
Кто самый красивый политик Якутии? – итоги голосования (спойлер – победил Айсаныч)
10.08.2018, 22:30
Общество
Водителей ждут сплошные проверки и рейды
10.08.2018, 22:08
Экология
Видео
Крутые костюмы
10.08.2018, 21:53
Желток
Видео
Они вернулись: табун лошадей в центре Якутска
10.08.2018, 21:00
Столица
В Якутске пройдет всероссийская благотворительная акция «Улыбнемся солнечному дню!»
10.08.2018, 20:30
Столица
О сроках уплаты аренды за землю
10.08.2018, 19:43
Столица
Скандал
Резонанс
Вниманию жителей Залога!
10.08.2018, 19:09
Столица
Спикер Александр Саввинов обсудил развитие ЖКХ Якутска с руководителями управляющих компаний
10.08.2018, 18:13
Общество
Фотофакт
Автор карты пропорций Москвы и Якутска ошибся
10.08.2018, 18:10
Экономика
11 августа и 12 августа предстоят временные ограничения электроснабжения
10.08.2018, 18:00
Финансы
РСХБ увеличил кредитование сезонных работ на 20%
10.08.2018, 17:50
Финансы
Бюджетникам повысят зарплату
10.08.2018, 17:40
Красота & Здоровье
Ученые Якутии собираются выращивать части тел и органы человека
10.08.2018, 17:30
Происшествия
Взлетную полосу аэропорта Олекминска размыло из-за дождя
10.08.2018, 17:20
Экология
В Якутии на острове Котельный нашли останки туши мамонта
10.08.2018, 17:10
Экономика
Сахаэнерго приостановит теплоснабжение объектов поселка Депутатский за неуплату
10.08.2018, 17:00
Происшествия
В Нерюнгринском районе машина улетела с моста в реку
10.08.2018, 16:40
Столица
В управлении соцзащиты Якутска опровергли информацию из WhatsApp
10.08.2018, 16:20
Красота & Здоровье
Чудеса телемедицины: 15 минут, и вопрос госпитализации решен
10.08.2018, 16:10
Происшествия
В Якутске пьяная автомобилистка налетела на столб
10.08.2018, 15:50
Столица
В Якутске открылся школьный базар
10.08.2018, 15:40
Общество
Фотофакт
Это интересно: Instagram-пользователь сравнил дорожную сеть Москвы с Якутском
10.08.2018, 15:20
Республика
В Сунтаре будет открыт IT-центр
10.08.2018, 15:10
Столица
Застройку 17-го квартала предложат шести застройщикам
10.08.2018, 15:00
Экология
В Якутии займутся производством осетров
10.08.2018, 14:50
Столица
Новая продукция «Сделано в Якутии» — в сети супермаркетов «Алмаз»
10.08.2018, 14:40
Спорт
Станислав Черчесов подтвердил свой приезд в Якутск
10.08.2018, 14:30
Столица
Якутские школьники рассказали о своих каникулах в Крыме
10.08.2018, 14:20
Экономика
Якутскэнерго обеспечит надежное энергоснабжение объекта АЛРОСА
10.08.2018, 14:05
Столица
Резонанс
Тройной контроль технадзора против фото в ватсапе
10.08.2018, 13:40
Столица
Власти Якутска определили срок начала конкурса по застройке 2, 4, 17 кварталов
10.08.2018, 13:30
Красота & Здоровье
Как изменить свою жизнь в лучшую сторону
10.08.2018, 13:22
Политика
Эксклюзив
Иван Шамаев отбился от СР
10.08.2018, 13:15
Экономика
Сахаэнерго доставит топливо для ДЭС села Колымское в навигацию напрямую с судна
10.08.2018, 13:00
Происшествия
Мошенники в соцсети обманули жительницу Якутска на 30 тысяч рублей
10.08.2018, 12:53
Сахалыы
Чурапчыга киһини эдэригэр түһэрэр аппараат оҥоһулунна
10.08.2018, 12:50
Экономика
Новая музыкальная колонка Samsung похожа на якутский чорон
10.08.2018, 12:40
Происшествия
У якутянки украли велосипед
10.08.2018, 12:30
Экология
В Якутии синоптики обещают в выходные дожди и грозы
10.08.2018, 12:20
Столица
Мусор с промышленного округа вывозили на трех «Камазах»
10.08.2018, 12:10
Спорт
Фестиваль силачей, запись на секции, мастер-классы — как Якутия отмечает День физкультурника
10.08.2018, 12:00
Путешествия
Позитив
Невероятные приключения французов в Якутии
10.08.2018, 11:50
Культура & Образование
Объявление
Якутская ГСХА продолжает прием абитуриентов
10.08.2018, 11:40
Культура & Образование
Два якутских фильма представят республику на кинофестивале «Окно в Европу»
Архив новостей
Общество
12 августа 2018, 16:00
86

Батагайский кратер на фото National Geographic

The Batagaika Crater in the Siberian town of Batagay, Russia. It has been called the «hell crater» or the «gateway to the underworld,» and in real life it is awe-inspiring, beautiful, and yes, pretty terrifying. Over 300 feet deep and 1 kilometer long, the Batagaika crater is a thermokarst depression, also known as a «mega slump, that started forming in the 1960s when the permafrost under the area began to rapidly thaw after nearby forrests were cleared.

There’s over 200,000 thousand years of history and climate information within the permafrost of this thermokarst depression (in just a one day visit I saw more wooly mammoth bones then I could count). As the climate gets hotter and the rate of permafrost thaw accelerates in Siberia, the Batagaika Crater is growing bigger, unearthing more and more layers of ancient soil- and just as many years of methane buildup that could be released into the atmosphere.

Батагайский кратер на фото National Geographic . Фото из присланного: @natgeo Photo by @katieorlinsky. The Batagaika Crater in the Siberian town of Batagay, Russia. It has been called the "hell crater" or the "gateway to the underworld," and in real life it is awe-inspiring, beautiful, and yes, pretty terrifying. Over 300 feet deep and 1 kilometer long, the Batagaika crater is a thermokarst depression, also known as a "mega slump, that started forming in the 1960s when the permafrost under the area began to rapidly thaw after nearby forrests were cleared. There's over 200,000 thousand years of history and climate information within the permafrost of this thermokarst depression (in just a one day visit I saw more wooly mammoth bones then I could count). As the climate gets hotter and the rate of permafrost thaw accelerates in Siberia, the Batagaika Crater is growing bigger, unearthing more and more layers of ancient soil- and just as many years of methane buildup that could be released into the atmosphere. . #sakhalife #природаякутии #батагайскийкратер #батагай

A post shared by SakhaLife (@sakhalife.ru) on

Источник: https://www.instagram.com/p/BmXpFshBnjn/
Если вы стали очевидцем интересного события или происшествия, присылайте фото и видео на Whatsapp +7 (999) 174-67-82
Если Вы заметили опечатку в тексте, просто выделите этот фрагмент и нажмите Ctrl+Enter, чтобы сообщить об этом редактору.
Спасибо!
Система Orphus
Теги: 
ТОП НОВОСТИ
10.08.2018, 22:30
Общество
Водителей ждут сплошные проверки и рейды
10.08.2018, 23:59
Желток
Эксклюзив
Кто самый красивый политик Якутии? – итоги голосования (спойлер – победил Айсаныч)
06.08.2018, 8:15
Желток
Фотофакт
Известный якутский стилист женился!
06.08.2018, 8:13
Желток
Фотофакт
Облике морале Александр Ким-Кимэн в Баку
10.08.2018, 22:08
Экология
Видео
Крутые костюмы
06.08.2018, 8:35
Происшествия
Эксклюзив
Резонансные дела Борисовской эпохи
08.08.2018, 4:00
Желток
Фотофакт
Новая политическая мода
07.08.2018, 8:34
Политика
Эксклюзив
Резонансные дела Борисовской эпохи — II
12.08.2018, 0:12
Спорт
Сегодня день рождения журналистки
10.08.2018, 21:53
Желток
Видео
Они вернулись: табун лошадей в центре Якутска
СОЦСЕТИ
ПОСЛЕДНИЕ МАТЕРИАЛЫ
Фотофакт
Общество
11.08.2018

Лучшие проекты якутских предпринимателей презентуют на Всероссийском конкурсе

Политика
11.08.2018

На заседании правительственной комиссии РФ Айсен Николаев затронул ряд важнейших для региона вопросов

Видео
Экология
10.08.2018

Крутые костюмы

Скандал Резонанс
Столица
10.08.2018

Вниманию жителей Залога!

Экология
10.08.2018

В Якутии на острове Котельный нашли останки туши мамонта

Столица
10.08.2018

Новая продукция «Сделано в Якутии» — в сети супермаркетов «Алмаз»

Резонанс
Столица
10.08.2018

Тройной контроль технадзора против фото в ватсапе

Эксклюзив
Политика
10.08.2018

Иван Шамаев отбился от СР